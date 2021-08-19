U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Insider James Derek Ussery Sells 22,412 Shares

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) insider James Derek Ussery sold 22,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total value of $198,794.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of SLCA traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.13. 19,348 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,136,304. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.75 million, a PE ratio of -115.71 and a beta of 3.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.86. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.42 and a 12 month high of $15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The mining company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 9.93% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in U.S. Silica by 1,696.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,234 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in U.S. Silica by 624.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in U.S. Silica in the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in U.S. Silica by 86.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,698 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in U.S. Silica in the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SLCA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on U.S. Silica from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays downgraded U.S. Silica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.60.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses in delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

Read More: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.