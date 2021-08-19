U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Well Services Inc. is a special purpose acquisition company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. “

Shares of NASDAQ:USWS opened at $0.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.67. U.S. Well Services has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $3.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.98.

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.10). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Well Services will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc bought 200,909 shares of U.S. Well Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,909.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 200,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,909. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USWS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in U.S. Well Services in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Well Services during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Well Services during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Well Services during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Well Services during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.84% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Well Services Company Profile

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services to the oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

