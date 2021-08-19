Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Purchased by Flossbach Von Storch AG

Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 808.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,092,655 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,752,237 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG owned 0.16% of Uber Technologies worth $155,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 1,553.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

In other news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $328,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE UBER traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.73. 409,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,995,371. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.03. The stock has a market cap of $74.87 billion, a PE ratio of -63.87 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.48 and a twelve month high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The business’s revenue was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.02) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

UBER has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Nomura initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.28.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.