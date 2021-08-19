Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a research note on Friday, May 14th. HSBC upgraded Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS UNBLF traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.09. The stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 486. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.19. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has a 52 week low of $34.48 and a 52 week high of $100.99.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship Destinations, with a portfolio valued at Â58.3 Bn as at September 30, 2020, of which 86% in retail, 7% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 89 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

