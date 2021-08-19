UniLend (UFT) Price Tops $1.30 on Exchanges

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One UniLend coin can now be bought for approximately $1.30 or 0.00002752 BTC on popular exchanges. UniLend has a market cap of $40.31 million and approximately $11.03 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, UniLend has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00057549 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003180 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00015149 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $412.69 or 0.00874965 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002167 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.13 or 0.00106281 BTC.

About UniLend

UniLend is a coin. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,052,564 coins. UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject . The official website for UniLend is unilend.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

Buying and Selling UniLend

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniLend should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UniLend using one of the exchanges listed above.

