Unisocks Market Capitalization Achieves $29.19 Million (SOCKS)

Unisocks (CURRENCY:SOCKS) traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 19th. One Unisocks coin can now be bought for $96,644.89 or 2.11489155 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Unisocks has a total market capitalization of $29.19 million and approximately $350,516.00 worth of Unisocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Unisocks has traded down 36.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00057319 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003002 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00015150 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $388.62 or 0.00850422 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00047350 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.50 or 0.00103948 BTC.

Unisocks Coin Profile

Unisocks is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2019. Unisocks’ total supply is 302 coins. The Reddit community for Unisocks is https://reddit.com/r/UniSwap . Unisocks’ official website is unisocks.exchange . Unisocks’ official Twitter account is @UniswapProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SOCKS is a token that entitles users to 1 real pair of limited edition socks, shipped anywhere in the world. Users can sell the token back at any time. To get a real pair, redeem a SOCKS token. SOCKS tokens are listed starting at $12 USD. Each buy/sell will move the price. The increase or decrease follows a bonding curve. SOCKS will eventually find an equilibrium based on market demand. Buying or selling socks uses the uniswap protocol and accepts any token input as a payment method. The pool of SOCKS is a uniswap pool where 500 SOCKS tokens were deposited along with the starting value of ETH. “

Buying and Selling Unisocks

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unisocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unisocks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unisocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

