Unisync (TSE:UNI) PT Raised to C$4.50 at Acumen Capital

Unisync (TSE:UNI) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Acumen Capital from C$3.50 to C$4.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. Acumen Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.93% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of UNI stock opened at C$3.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$63.63 million and a P/E ratio of -33.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$3.24. Unisync has a 52 week low of C$1.65 and a 52 week high of C$3.56.

About Unisync

Unisync Corp., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, and distributes garments in Canada. It operates in two segments, Peerless Garments LP and Unisync Group Limited. The company provides duty gear, footwear, and other accessories to fire, emergency medical services, and police and security sectors under the Carleton brand name; service wear shirts, pants, and ties for law enforcement, fire, emergency medical, security, and correctional personnel under the Rapier brand; and various products and services under the ShowroomOne brand name.

