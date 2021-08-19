Unisync (TSE:UNI) PT Raised to C$4.50 at Acumen Capital

Unisync (TSE:UNI) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Acumen Capital from C$3.50 to C$4.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. Acumen Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.93% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of UNI stock opened at C$3.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$63.63 million and a P/E ratio of -33.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$3.24. Unisync has a 52 week low of C$1.65 and a 52 week high of C$3.56.
