United Internet (ETR:UTDI) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $34.69

United Internet AG (ETR:UTDI)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of €34.69 ($40.81) and traded as high as €35.61 ($41.89). United Internet shares last traded at €35.49 ($41.75), with a volume of 116,449 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Internet in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on United Internet in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on United Internet in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on United Internet in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on United Internet in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Internet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €42.51 ($50.01).

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €34.73. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.64.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

