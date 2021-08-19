United Internet (ETR:UTDI) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $34.69

Posted by on Aug 19th, 2021

United Internet AG (ETR:UTDI)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of €34.69 ($40.81) and traded as high as €35.61 ($41.89). United Internet shares last traded at €35.49 ($41.75), with a volume of 116,449 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Internet in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on United Internet in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on United Internet in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on United Internet in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on United Internet in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Internet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €42.51 ($50.01).

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €34.73. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.64.

About United Internet (ETR:UTDI)

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

Featured Article: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for United Internet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Internet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.