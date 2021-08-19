United States Steel (NYSE:X) Trading Down 6.9%

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) fell 6.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.27 and last traded at $27.43. 539,922 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 22,193,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.45.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on X. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on United States Steel from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley raised United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised United States Steel from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.29. United States Steel had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 6.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.67) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.86%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of United States Steel by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,623,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791,790 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 1st quarter worth about $47,106,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,429,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of United States Steel by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,305,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L bought a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,170,000. 63.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

