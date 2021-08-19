UnMarshal (MARSH) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.74 Million

UnMarshal (CURRENCY:MARSH) traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One UnMarshal coin can now be purchased for $1.34 or 0.00002880 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, UnMarshal has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. UnMarshal has a total market cap of $9.50 million and approximately $2.74 million worth of UnMarshal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00056670 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.75 or 0.00141532 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.45 or 0.00149488 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004003 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,631.26 or 1.00378187 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $422.71 or 0.00909925 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,112.15 or 0.06699199 BTC.

UnMarshal Coin Profile

UnMarshal’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,096,098 coins. UnMarshal’s official Twitter account is @unmarshal

Buying and Selling UnMarshal

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnMarshal directly using U.S. dollars.

