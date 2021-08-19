Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.43.

Several research firms have recently commented on UPLD. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Upland Software from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Upland Software from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Upland Software from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Upland Software stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.14. The stock had a trading volume of 143 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,238. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -18.92, a PEG ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.93. Upland Software has a 52 week low of $33.28 and a 52 week high of $53.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.21.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $76.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.24 million. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 18.74%. Upland Software’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Research analysts predict that Upland Software will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 10,062 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.13, for a total value of $413,850.06. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 238,324 shares in the company, valued at $9,802,266.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 10,322 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total transaction of $424,440.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,355,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,723,891.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,622 shares of company stock valued at $3,342,281 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Upland Software by 85.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Upland Software by 50.3% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,118 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

