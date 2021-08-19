USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) versus Grove (NASDAQ:GRVI) Head to Head Comparison

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) and Grove (NASDAQ:GRVI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares USANA Health Sciences and Grove’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets USANA Health Sciences 11.09% 33.65% 23.22% Grove N/A N/A N/A

48.4% of USANA Health Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of USANA Health Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares USANA Health Sciences and Grove’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio USANA Health Sciences $1.13 billion 1.67 $124.66 million $5.86 16.11 Grove N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

USANA Health Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than Grove.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for USANA Health Sciences and Grove, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score USANA Health Sciences 0 0 1 0 3.00 Grove 0 0 0 0 N/A

USANA Health Sciences presently has a consensus target price of $126.00, suggesting a potential upside of 33.45%. Given USANA Health Sciences’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe USANA Health Sciences is more favorable than Grove.

Summary

USANA Health Sciences beats Grove on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group. The Optimizers Nutritionals category consists of targeted supplements that support cardiovascular health, skeletal and structural health, and digestive health. The Foods Nutritionals category includes low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products that provide optimal macro-nutrition. The Personal Care and Skincare includes science-based personal care products and Celavive. The All Others includes materials and online tools that are designed to assist Associates in building their businesses and in marketing products. The firm’s brand include Procosa and MagneCal D. The company was founded by Myron W. Wentz in September 1992 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

Grove Company Profile

Grove, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in developing, producing, marketing, and selling raw materials, white label products, and end consumer products containing the industrial hemp plant extract, cannabidiol. The company serves consumer markets, including the botanical, beauty care, pet care, and functional food sectors. It also operates annual tradeshow related to the CBD industry in the United States. Grove, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

