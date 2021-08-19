Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.550-$0.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16 billion-$1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.16 billion.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. reduced their price target on Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Stephens cut their target price on Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Utz Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Utz Brands presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.79.

Get Utz Brands alerts:

Shares of UTZ opened at $17.63 on Thursday. Utz Brands has a 12-month low of $13.55 and a 12-month high of $30.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). Utz Brands had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Utz Brands will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%.

In other news, Director John W. Altmeyer bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.67 per share, with a total value of $93,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Utz Brands

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.