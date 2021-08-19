Validity Trading Up 79.2% This Week (VAL)

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded up 14.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 19th. One Validity coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.24 or 0.00015501 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Validity has traded up 79.2% against the dollar. Validity has a market cap of $31.70 million and $51.45 million worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00010755 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.12 or 0.00187106 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Validity Profile

Validity (CRYPTO:VAL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,377,464 coins and its circulating supply is 4,376,915 coins. The official website for Validity is validitytech.com . Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Validity is blog.radiumcore.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Buying and Selling Validity

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Validity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Validity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

