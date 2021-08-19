Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $142,000.

NYSEARCA OUNZ opened at $17.39 on Thursday. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $16.33 and a 12 month high of $19.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.50.

