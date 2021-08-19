VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) by 1.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF were worth $4,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marks Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Wealth LLC now owns 127,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 163.5% during the 1st quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 28,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 17,446 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $625,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 365.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter.

OIH opened at $173.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.83. VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF has a 1 year low of $87.48 and a 1 year high of $248.09.

