Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is Modera Wealth Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 820,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,505 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 6.9% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $126,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,354,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,973,000. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3,670.4% during the 2nd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 487,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,443,000 after acquiring an additional 474,325 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 845.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 368,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,177,000 after acquiring an additional 329,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,867,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,809,000 after acquiring an additional 170,311 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $161.08. 210,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,370,471. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.30. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.14 and a fifty-two week high of $163.16.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.