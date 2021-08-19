Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000.

NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $182.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $186.36. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $122.45 and a 12-month high of $190.71.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

