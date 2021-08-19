Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s 9th Largest Position

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,509 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.6% of Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $2,333,000. Crew Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,164,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.0% during the second quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 378,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,534,000 after acquiring an additional 111,753 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 21.6% during the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 317,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,522,000 after acquiring an additional 56,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resolute Partners Group increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 25.1% during the first quarter. Resolute Partners Group now owns 87,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after acquiring an additional 17,555 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.51. 865,860 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,840,890. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.53 and a 12-month high of $56.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.71.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

