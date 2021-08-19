Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Cedar Capital LLC

Cedar Capital LLC cut its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 6.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,290,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 22,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.35. 15,832,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,880,305. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.53 and a twelve month high of $56.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.60.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

