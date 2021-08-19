Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Shares Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 344.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,597 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $2,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 15,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIS opened at $195.93 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $196.66. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $139.37 and a 1-year high of $204.05.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

