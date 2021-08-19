Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the July 15th total of 2,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,773,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $95.37 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $92.42 and a 52-week high of $97.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.35.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.179 per share. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCIT. Motco boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 15,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 16,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 213.5% in the 1st quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvicePeriod LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 569,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,971,000 after purchasing an additional 97,999 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

