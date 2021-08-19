Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the July 15th total of 2,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,773,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $95.37 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $92.42 and a 52-week high of $97.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.35.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.179 per share. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
