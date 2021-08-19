Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Acquired by Founders Financial Alliance LLC

Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 34,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Titus Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 25,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $82.15 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $81.99 and a 1-year high of $83.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.22.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.