Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Acquired by Florin Court Capital LLP

Florin Court Capital LLP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 201.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 72,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,200 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 3.4% of Florin Court Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Florin Court Capital LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VCSH. Loudon Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% during the second quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% during the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 417,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,517,000 after purchasing an additional 32,674 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $243,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.0% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 113,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,409,000 after buying an additional 19,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $110,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $82.59. 26,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,032,399. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.69. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $82.11 and a 12-month high of $83.47.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.108 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%.

