Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) is Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Washburn Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 6.0% of Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 222.5% in the first quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 257.5% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VB stock traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $215.21. 6,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,971. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $222.42. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $146.88 and a 12-month high of $228.87.

