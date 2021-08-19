Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Icon Wealth Partners LLC

Icon Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of VOO opened at $403.84 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $295.04 and a twelve month high of $411.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $398.83.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.