Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Madrona Financial Services LLC

Madrona Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $68,000.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $404.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,473,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,934,073. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $295.04 and a 1 year high of $411.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $399.13.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

