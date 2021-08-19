Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stake Lifted by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 2.4% of TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $14,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 25,783,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,329,209,000 after buying an additional 1,752,842 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,634,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,007,000 after buying an additional 342,914 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,515,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,132,000 after buying an additional 489,172 shares during the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 8,335,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,808,000 after buying an additional 188,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 5,928,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,463,000 after buying an additional 461,095 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $225.38. 254,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,956,589. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $162.85 and a one year high of $230.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $224.76.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

