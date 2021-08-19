Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.250-$0.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $205 million-$225 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $202.27 million.

Shares of Varex Imaging stock traded down $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $27.08. The company had a trading volume of 3,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,475. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.09, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.97. Varex Imaging has a 52-week low of $10.36 and a 52-week high of $29.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Get Varex Imaging alerts:

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.13. Varex Imaging had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a positive return on equity of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $211.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.15 million. Analysts anticipate that Varex Imaging will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Varex Imaging stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Varex Imaging were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.32% of the company’s stock.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

Featured Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.