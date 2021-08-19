Varta (ETR:VAR1) Given a €125.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on Varta (ETR:VAR1) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

VAR1 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Varta in a report on Friday, June 18th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €119.00 ($140.00) price objective on shares of Varta and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on shares of Varta in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €83.00 ($97.65) price objective on shares of Varta in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Varta has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of €102.00 ($120.00).

Shares of ETR:VAR1 opened at €132.60 ($156.00) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.22. Varta has a 12 month low of €99.20 ($116.71) and a 12 month high of €181.30 ($213.29). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €141.24. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.43.

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries & Solutions and Household batteries. The Microbatteries & Solutions segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for measuring high blood pressure, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as power supply for Covid-19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for use in applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems and smart meters, and others for industrial and original equipment manufacturers.

