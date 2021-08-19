Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) Stock Holdings Reduced by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) by 47.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 44,706 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Vaxart were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXRT. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vaxart during the 4th quarter worth about $4,120,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vaxart by 1,676.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 607,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 573,762 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vaxart by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,417,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,778,000 after acquiring an additional 481,357 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vaxart by 294.5% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 494,339 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 369,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vaxart by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,438,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,701,000 after acquiring an additional 202,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VXRT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Vaxart in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Vaxart in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley cut Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

VXRT opened at $8.43 on Thursday. Vaxart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $24.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.56 and a beta of 0.30.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 4,363.92% and a negative return on equity of 34.27%. As a group, analysts predict that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Margaret Echerd sold 47,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $380,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,664. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sean Tucker sold 4,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $42,554.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,396.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,527 shares of company stock worth $437,394 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines. Its products include Influenza, Norovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

