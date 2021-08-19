Venturi Wealth Management LLC Acquires 95 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMT. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 5,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of American Tower by 10.4% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 320,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,737,000 after buying an additional 48,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist raised their price objective on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.00.

Shares of AMT traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $285.57. 3,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,909,944. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $289.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.12. The company has a market capitalization of $129.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 60.19%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total value of $27,287.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,856.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total value of $384,476.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,402,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,779 shares of company stock valued at $2,685,633. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

