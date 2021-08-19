Venturi Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 11.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 38.5% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 31.8% in the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 100.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 794,757 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KBE traded down $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $50.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,153,818. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.84. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 52-week low of $27.79 and a 52-week high of $56.49.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

