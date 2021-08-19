Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 124 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHR. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 146.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.93.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $1.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $316.54. 11,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,466,777. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $282.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.26. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $192.51 and a 1-year high of $323.42.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,629,977. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total transaction of $3,492,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,031 shares of company stock worth $18,130,181 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

