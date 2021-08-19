Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 885 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,702,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $721,337,000 after acquiring an additional 137,658 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 30.9% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,476,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $374,125,000 after acquiring an additional 821,293 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Royal Gold by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,430,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $261,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,902 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,383,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,907,000 after purchasing an additional 102,160 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 685,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,767,000 after purchasing an additional 48,218 shares during the period. 71.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RGLD shares. TD Securities dropped their price target on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $143.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.21 price target on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.47.

Shares of RGLD traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $109.66. 1,852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,755. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.32 and a 52 week high of $140.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.12. The company has a current ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Royal Gold had a net margin of 49.12% and a return on equity of 9.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.43%.

Royal Gold Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

