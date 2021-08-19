Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Price Target Cut to C$11.00

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC boosted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$12.25 to C$11.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Vermilion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.03.
Shares of VET stock opened at $6.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $972.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 3.18. Vermilion Energy has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $9.44.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VET. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.95% of the company’s stock.
Vermilion Energy Company Profile
Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.
Featured Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?
Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.