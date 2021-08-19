Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Price Target Cut to C$11.00

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC boosted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$12.25 to C$11.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Vermilion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.03.

Shares of VET stock opened at $6.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $972.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 3.18. Vermilion Energy has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $9.44.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The oil and gas company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $2.77. Vermilion Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 27.89%. On average, analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VET. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.95% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

