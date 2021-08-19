Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Shares Gap Down to $6.01

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.01, but opened at $5.74. Vermilion Energy shares last traded at $5.81, with a volume of 38,962 shares trading hands.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$12.25 to C$11.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.03.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $935.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 3.18.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.95% of the company’s stock.
About Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET)
Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.
