Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Shares Gap Down to $6.01

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.01, but opened at $5.74. Vermilion Energy shares last traded at $5.81, with a volume of 38,962 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$12.25 to C$11.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.03.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $935.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 3.18.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The oil and gas company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $2.77. Vermilion Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 27.89%. Equities research analysts predict that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.95% of the company’s stock.

About Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

Further Reading: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.