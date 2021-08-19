Vesper Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:VSPR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $22.68

Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSPR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.68 and last traded at $21.51, with a volume of 1555835 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.32.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.52.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition by 186.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 9,299 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $155,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $161,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition by 3.5% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 795,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,594,000 after purchasing an additional 26,584 shares during the last quarter.

Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

