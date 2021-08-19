Vesper Market Capitalization Tops $36.54 Million (VSP)

Vesper (CURRENCY:VSP) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 19th. One Vesper coin can currently be bought for $7.58 or 0.00016292 BTC on popular exchanges. Vesper has a total market capitalization of $36.54 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of Vesper was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vesper has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vesper alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00056618 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.26 or 0.00142463 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.55 or 0.00149542 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004019 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,622.68 or 1.00246330 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $424.43 or 0.00912591 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $325.80 or 0.00700522 BTC.

About Vesper

Vesper was first traded on February 17th, 2021. Vesper’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,822,365 coins. Vesper’s official Twitter account is @VesperFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vesper provides a platform for easy-to-use Decentralized Finance (DeFi) products. Vesper's DeFi products deliver ease-of-use in achieving your crypto-finance objectives. The Vesper token (VSP) is the core economic engine that facilitates the building and expansion of Vesper’s capabilities and its community. The Vesper project rests on three pillars: Vesper Products: At launch, Vesper offers a variety of interest-yielding “Grow Pools” that enable users to passively increase their crypto holdings by simply selecting the desired aggressiveness of their strategy and the digital asset held. The Vesper Grow Pools represent the first product on the Vesper platform. More will be developed and presented over time. Vesper Token: VSP incentivizes participation, facilitates governance, and catalyzes user contribution. Users earn VSP through pool participation and, later, participating in Vesper's continuous improvement. Vesper Community: Vesper is building a user community that sustains and grows the product portfolio, facilitates progressive decentralization, and enables users to build new products while earning a share of that product's fees. “

Buying and Selling Vesper

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vesper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vesper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vesper using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vesper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vesper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.