Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Viant Technology Inc. is an advertising software company which enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy and measure their advertising. Its self-service DSP for omnichannel advertising, Adelphic(R), provides execute programmatic advertising campaigns across desktop, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, streaming audio and digital billboards. Viant Technology Inc. is based in IRVINE, Calif. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DSP. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Viant Technology from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Viant Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

DSP opened at $14.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $860.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.97. Viant Technology has a 52-week low of $14.03 and a 52-week high of $69.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 5.48 and a quick ratio of 5.48.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DSP. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Viant Technology during the first quarter worth about $38,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Viant Technology by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Viant Technology by 30.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Viant Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Viant Technology by 41.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.14% of the company’s stock.

Viant Technology Company Profile

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

