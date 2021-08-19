VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Acquired by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 6.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 110,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,721 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $3,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 108,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 16,611 shares during the period. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $842,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $630,000. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000.

Shares of VICI opened at $29.71 on Thursday. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $22.04 and a one year high of $33.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a current ratio of 8.88.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a net margin of 85.88% and a return on equity of 13.16%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 80.49%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $28.00 to $33.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.17.

VICI Properties

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

