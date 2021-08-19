Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $99.99 Million

Brokerages predict that Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) will announce sales of $99.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Vicor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $99.00 million to $100.97 million. Vicor posted sales of $78.11 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vicor will report full-year sales of $391.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $388.10 million to $394.06 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $485.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Vicor.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $95.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.98 million. Vicor had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on VICR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Vicor in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Vicor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Vicor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.20.

In other Vicor news, Director Samuel J. Anderson sold 5,651 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $678,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew D’amico sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total value of $93,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 194,069 shares of company stock valued at $21,723,980. Corporate insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VICR. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vicor in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vicor by 619.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Vicor by 333.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,878 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 10,474.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 20,948 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vicor in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 35.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Vicor stock traded up $1.19 on Monday, hitting $120.07. 962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,804. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.37 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.57. Vicor has a 52 week low of $73.71 and a 52 week high of $122.00.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

