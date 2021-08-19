Victoria L. Creamer Sells 6,917 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Stock

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) EVP Victoria L. Creamer sold 6,917 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.24, for a total transaction of $2,872,215.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,542,412.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

CRL opened at $416.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.62, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.14. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $197.33 and a twelve month high of $423.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $385.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $914.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.72 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 23.59%. Charles River Laboratories International’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRL. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRL. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 657.7% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 992,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $287,564,000 after acquiring an additional 861,234 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,911,634 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,186,831,000 after purchasing an additional 754,558 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,898,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $702,387,000 after purchasing an additional 748,211 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,558,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $946,406,000 after purchasing an additional 527,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,051,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

