Victoria L. Creamer Sells 6,917 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Stock

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) EVP Victoria L. Creamer sold 6,917 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.24, for a total transaction of $2,872,215.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,542,412.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
CRL opened at $416.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.62, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.14. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $197.33 and a twelve month high of $423.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $385.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.
Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $914.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.72 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 23.59%. Charles River Laboratories International’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRL. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 657.7% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 992,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $287,564,000 after acquiring an additional 861,234 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,911,634 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,186,831,000 after purchasing an additional 754,558 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,898,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $702,387,000 after purchasing an additional 748,211 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,558,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $946,406,000 after purchasing an additional 527,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,051,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.
About Charles River Laboratories International
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.
