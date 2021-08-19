Victoria (LON:VCP) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,072.30

Victoria plc (LON:VCP) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,072.30 ($14.01) and traded as high as GBX 1,090 ($14.24). Victoria shares last traded at GBX 1,060 ($13.85), with a volume of 31,653 shares trading hands.

VCP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) target price on shares of Victoria in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) target price on shares of Victoria in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Victoria from GBX 1,110 ($14.50) to GBX 1,175 ($15.35) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.88. The company has a market cap of £1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 460.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,072.30.

Victoria PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, rest of Europe, and Australia. It also provides wool and synthetic broadloom carpets, flooring underlays, luxury vinyl tiles (LVT), hardwood flooring products, artificial grass, carpet tiles, and flooring accessories, as well as markets and distributes LVT and hardwood flooring products.

