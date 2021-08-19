Village Farms International, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share, Beacon Securities Forecasts (NASDAQ:VFF)

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) – Stock analysts at Beacon Securities upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Village Farms International in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 17th. Beacon Securities analyst D. Cooper now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.32. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Village Farms International’s FY2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Village Farms International from $8.70 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from C$22.00 to C$22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.83.

Shares of VFF stock opened at $9.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $741.63 million, a P/E ratio of -229.00 and a beta of 3.67. Village Farms International has a 12 month low of $4.27 and a 12 month high of $20.32.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Village Farms International had a negative return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 2.05%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VFF. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Village Farms International during the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in Village Farms International by 31.7% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 46,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 11,209 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in Village Farms International during the first quarter worth about $9,642,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Village Farms International during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Village Farms International during the first quarter worth about $929,000. 27.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc engages in the management and operation of agricultural greenhouse facilities in United States and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Produce Business; Energy Business; and Cannabis. The Produce Business segment focuses in the production, marketing, and selling of product group which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumber.

