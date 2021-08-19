VINchain (VIN) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $249,990.00

VINchain (CURRENCY:VIN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. In the last week, VINchain has traded 22.9% lower against the dollar. VINchain has a total market cap of $2.41 million and approximately $249,990.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VINchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get VINchain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00056761 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002973 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00015050 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $374.03 or 0.00844555 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.05 or 0.00047525 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.25 or 0.00102167 BTC.

VINchain Profile

VINchain (CRYPTO:VIN) is a coin. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. VINchain’s official website is vinchain.io . The Reddit community for VINchain is https://reddit.com/r/VinChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for VINchain is vinchain.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “VINchain is creating a blockchain database of used vehicles information that is accessible by everyone. The VinChain Token is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on all the apps in the VinChain platform. “

Buying and Selling VINchain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VINchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VINchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VINchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VINchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VINchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.