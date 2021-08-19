Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.81 EPS

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.81, Fidelity Earnings reports.

VINP stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.41. 667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 15.37 and a quick ratio of 15.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.63. Vinci Partners Investments has a 12 month low of $10.50 and a 12 month high of $19.46. The company has a market cap of $744.47 million and a PE ratio of 28.89.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vinci Partners Investments stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP) by 27,543.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,172 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.20% of Vinci Partners Investments worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Vinci Partners Investments in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vinci Partners Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

Vinci Partners Investments Company Profile

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients.

