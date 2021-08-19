Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Short Interest Update

Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the July 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

VCISY has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays set a $27.19 price objective on shares of Vinci and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $26.05 target price on shares of Vinci and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Vinci currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.62.

Get Vinci alerts:

OTCMKTS:VCISY opened at $26.63 on Thursday. Vinci has a 12 month low of $19.08 and a 12 month high of $29.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

VINCI SA engages in the design, building, finance and management of facilities for transport systems, public and private buildings and urban development and water, energy and communication networks. The firm operates through the following business segments: Concessions and Contracting. The Concessions segment develops and operates motorway, transport infrastructures, and public facility concessions.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.