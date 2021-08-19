Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.80, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vipshop had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

VIPS stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.29. The company had a trading volume of 463,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,973,717. The company has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.26. Vipshop has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00.

VIPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vipshop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Vipshop from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $29.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.58.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

