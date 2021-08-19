Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $13.88

Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.88 and last traded at $14.77, with a volume of 229019 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.48.

VIPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Vipshop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. HSBC lowered their target price on Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.26.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $2.07. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.01 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 6.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIPS. Hhlr Advisors LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 1,807.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 8,963,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,992,000 after buying an additional 8,493,752 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,106,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,090,000 after buying an additional 4,797,383 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 2,084.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,037,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852,255 shares during the last quarter. regents capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Vipshop during the 1st quarter valued at $98,686,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 7,468.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,204,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,694,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162,395 shares during the last quarter. 44.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

